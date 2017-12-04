COLLINSVILLE - Illinois State Police said today the driver of the tractor trailer that struck seven other vehicles in the Interstate 55 accident near Hamel on Nov. 21 was identified Mohamed Yussuf Jama, 53, of Greeley, Colo.

Illinois District 11 State Trooper Calvin Dye said the accident remains under investigation and that Jama has not been charged with anything as of Monday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Four people have died as a result of injuries in the accident. The first were two sisters - Madison and Hailey Bertels - of Staunton. Madison was 17 at the time of the accident and Hailey was 20 years old. Tori Carroll, 20, of Alhambra, and Vivian Vu, 19, also died from injuries that occurred in the accident.

Illinois State Police have confirmed Jama was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck the vehicles, but no charges have been issued at this time.

More like this: