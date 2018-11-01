SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Leo P. Schmitz was joined by ISP command staff members to recognize the noble contributions made by sworn and civilian members of the Illinois State Police, government agencies, and the public.

The Awards Ceremony was held earlier today at Hope Church in Springfield, Illinois, and paid tribute to the acts of heroism and professionalism displayed by the men and women who were honored during the event. Each award recipient was recognized for their exemplary service to the ISP and the citizens of Illinois.

"The courageous dedication to service displayed each and every day demonstrates the commitment the men and women of the ISP have in protecting the citizens of Illinois," said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. "I am proud to serve alongside every one of them," he added.

Among the award recipients were three individuals who received special recognition for exemplary service: Trooper Cory Fox, District 14 – Officer of the Year; Telecommunicator Specialist Bradley V. Richardson, Pontiac Communications Center – Telecommunicator of the Year; and Forensic Scientist Kevin L. Zeeb, Morton Forensic Science Laboratory – Forensic Scientist of the Year.

Officer of the Year, Trooper Cory Fox

Trooper Cory Fox is skilled in the detection of impaired drivers and criminal patrol. Trooper Fox’s hard work ethic combined with his tenacity, continues to be reflected in his unwavering dedication to the citizens of Illinois and the Illinois State Police. He retains a high level of activity in a wide variety of areas such as traffic enforcement, motor carrier safety, and criminal law violations. His motivation and dedication to go above and beyond the call of duty.

In November 2017, Trooper Fox was the first Trooper to receive the prestigious “Trooper Brian McMillan” award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.). Trooper Fox also received the 2017 Quincy Exchange Officer of the Year award. His desire to promote highway safety while patrolling not only helps provide for the safety of Illinois citizens, but serves as an example to other officers. Trooper Fox’s continuous efforts to develop himself, encouragement to squad members, and subsequent contributions to highway safety are remarkable.

Telecommunicator of the Year, Telecommunicator Specialist Bradley V. Richardson

Mr. Richardson has proudly served the Illinois State Police for more than 20 years as a telecommunications professional. He is an exceptional employee who has earned the respect of sworn officers, peers and subordinates. Mr. Richardson approaches all aspects of his job in a professional manner, especially in high-stress situations. He is adept at multi-tasking and is capable of handling work of the most complex nature.

Mr. Richardson is a valued and loyal employee who is clearly committed to his role as a telecommunications professional with the Illinois State Police. It is evident he handles emergency situations in a professional manner; even under the toughest circumstances. He is credited for going above and beyond to assist any of his co-workers.

Forensic Scientist of the Year, Forensic Scientist Kevin Zeeb

Mr. Kevin Zeeb served as a Forensic Scientist III in the Forensic Biology/DNA section at the Morton Forensic Science Laboratory. Through his productivity, comprehensive job knowledge, professional work ethic, and community service, he had distinguished himself within the Forensic Sciences Command of the Division of Forensic Services.

Mr. Zeeb was a consummate professional, promoting awareness of quality forensic science across the criminal justice system and the community. In 2017, he taught classes for local Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners to increase their evidence collection skills and understand how that evidence is analyzed in the laboratory. He also delivered forensic science presentations to high schools and a senior community center. Within the ISP laboratory system, his calm manner, kindness, and sense of humor helped coworkers maintain a positive attitude despite various challenges and his drive to continually expand his knowledge in order to provide exceptional service to agencies inspired coworkers to do the same.

