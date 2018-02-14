CHICAGO - Illinois State Police Director Leo Schmitz extends his heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family of slain Chicago Police Department Commander Paul Bauer. The Illinois State Police family stands with the Chicago Police Department to honor a great hero and father.

“My heartbreaks for his wife Erin and daughter Grace who are suffering such a tragic loss. I will be praying for them during their time of need,” said ISP Director Leo Schmitz. “I offer my deepest sympathy and support to the Chicago Police Department. Commander Bauer was a hero to the City of Chicago and will never be forgotten by the men and women who worked with him or the people of Chicago that he protected each day,” added Schmitz. “Paul and I started our law enforcement careers together in 1986 and he was an exceptional leader, friend and dedicated police officer. He was most proud, however, of being a husband to Erin and father to Grace. The ISP will never forget his sacrifice or the type of person he was.

