LITCHFIELD - On October 31, 2018, the 3rd annual Emergency Responders Trunk-or-Treat was held for the surrounding communities. More than 1500 people from the surrounding areas came out to ISP District 18 Headquarters to meet the following agencies and companies listed below who handed out candy and greeted the public.

Officers from the following police departments were at the event; Litchfield Police Department, Gillespie Police Department, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Secretary of State Police, and Illinois State Police. Litchfield Fire Department also participated by bringing a fire truck and an ambulance. Arch Air Medical Service landed their helicopter on scene too. Brian’s Towing and Curt’s Towing had tow trucks for the Trunk-or-Treaters and IDOT had a snow plow for them to see. Montgomery and Macoupin County Crime Stoppers and American Legion Post 1922 handed out candy and coloring books.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This was another great and successful year,” said ISP District 18 Commander William Guard. He continued by saying, “We, as first responders, are here to serve our communities. With the event being such a great success, it’s truly a humbling experience for us. Seeing the children and adults enjoying such an age old tradition and having a big smile on their face while doing it, the time and effort we all put in for this event is absolutely priceless.”

A number of businesses made donations which once again made this event successful. The following Litchfield businesses who donated this year were Walgreens, Walmart, Route 66 Café, Moose Lodge in Litchfield, Niemann Grain Farms, American Legion Post 1922, and Green Toyota in Springfield.

More like this: