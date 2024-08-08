SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois State Police (ISP) has earned Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) Law Enforcement Accreditation for the 11th time.

“Integrity, Service, and Pride are at the core of ISP. They’re not just words, they’re an attitude, a lifestyle, the foundation upon which our officers build everyday as they serve their communities,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “This accreditation affirms our continued commitment to excellence and we will use all available resources, including technology and training, to better our people and serve and protect the citizens of Illinois.”

CALEA is often referred to as the “Gold Standard for Public Safety Agencies.” In 1986, ISP became the first state law enforcement agency to be accredited. There are 40 CALEA accredited law enforcement agencies in Illinois. To become accredited, law enforcement agencies must complete a comprehensive two-to-three-year self-assessment, including the review and revision of polices, directives, and training standards. Agencies must also pass a CALEA site-based compliance check and attend a review committee hearing. Re-accreditation requires ongoing quality performance reviews and maintenance of agency information and statistical data.

Transparency and accountability are two areas of focus for CALEA accreditation. In its ongoing efforts for transparency and accountability, ISP shares its departmental policies, its Officer Involved Investigations Dashboard, and its Expressway Shooting Dashboard, publicly on its website. ISP has also simplified its civilian complaint process, allowing citizens to report their grievances against ISP officers, as well as elected officials, through Quick Links on the ISP website. ISP’s continued efforts in these areas have improved community trust and engagement, but have also improved the work environment for the men and women of ISP. In excess of the CALEA requirements and long before they became a CALEA category, ISP expanded its mental health services for its employees. ISP created a full-time Peer Support team with dedicated staff to support both police and civilian employees around the State.

Accreditation has helped ISP become one of the top law enforcement agencies in the country. Starting compensation for all new ISP troopers is just over $90,000. The July 1, 2024 increase in starting pay and benefits for first year troopers allows ISP to remain competitive and attract qualified candidates who are dedicated to pursuing justice and protecting the public.

