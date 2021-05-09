SHELBYVILLE – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation - Zone 5, is investigating the report of deceased body found in the waters of Lake Shelbyville near Wolf Creek State Park in Shelby County.

On May 8, 2021, Donald E. Pygott, a 70-year-old male from Mattoon, IL, was reported missing by family to local authorities. On the same date at approximately 9:00 p.m., Donald was located deceased at the above reported location. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Dive Team, Shelby County Coroner’s Office, and Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police are assisting in the investigation.

The ISP is continuing this open and on-going investigation and no additional information will be released at this time. Anyone who witnessed or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the ISP at ISP.Zone05.Media@Illinois.gov.

