LITCHFIELD - Illinois State Police — District 18 Litchfield, announced that Troopers responded to 90 requests for service and/or assistance from the public and 932 self-initiated incidents during the month of December. These calls included assisting 104 motorists whose vehicles were disabled or in need of assistance on area highways.

In addition, Troopers handled 42 traffic crashes throughout the counties of Montgomery, Macoupin, Greene, Jersey and Calhoun. District 18 did not handle any fatal crashes in December.

District 18 officers completed 127 Motor Carrier Safety Inspections resulting in 15 vehicles/drivers being placed out of service for safety related violations.

Traffic enforcement activities resulted in 20 total alcohol related arrests which include 11 citations for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of Alcohol and/or Drugs. In total, 557 citations were issued and FATAL FOUR citations break down as 11-DUI, 320-Speeding, 26-Occupant Restraint, and 8-Distracted Driving. Troopers also made 161 criminal arrests throughout the month of December.

Our goals are simple, reduce fatalities and make Illinois roadways safer through education and increased enforcement. One driving fatality is one too many and Illinois State Police Officers are committed to driving zero fatalities to a reality.

