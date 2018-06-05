LITCHFIELD - Illinois State Police District 18, announced during the month of May, Troopers responded to 165 requests for service and/or assistance from the public. These calls included 40 assisting motorists whose vehicles were disabled or in need of assistance on area highways.

In addition, Troopers handled 54 traffic crashes throughout the five counties of Montgomery, Macoupin, Greene, Jersey and Calhoun. ISP D-18 did not handle any fatal crash in May.

District 18 officers completed 162 Motor Carrier Safety Inspections on commercial motor vehicles resulting in 26 vehicles/drivers being placed out of service for safety related violations.

Traffic enforcement activities resulted in 27 total alcohol related arrests which include 9 citations for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs. In addition, 909 citations were issued and the FATAL FOUR violations break down as follows, 9-DUI, 567-Speeding, 75-Occupant Restraint, and 31-Distracted Driving. Troopers also made 29 criminal arrest throughout the month of May.

In May, District 18 personnel presented Safety Education Programs to various schools, business and civic organizations. Audiences were educated on topics covering; Alcohol Awareness, Seatbelt/Child Restraint Safety, Distracted Driving, Computer Crimes/Internet Safety, School Bullying, Rules of the Road and various other public safety topics.

District 18 Troopers will be busy during the month of June. In addition to normal patrols, District 18 will be conducting Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrol (OREP) and Roadside Safety Checks (RSC) in Montgomery and Jersey County. The goals are simple, reduce fatalities and make Illinois roadways safer through education and increased enforcement. One driving fatality is one too many and Illinois State Police are committed to driving zero fatalities to a reality.

