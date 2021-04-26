Illinois State Police District 18 Announces Roadside Safety Check Results
LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Mark Gillock, announces the results of Roadside Safety Checks (RSC). The Roadside Safety Checks were conducted in Macoupin County and Jersey County during the month of April.
These are the results:
Violations
Enforcement Activity
Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations
1
Other Alcohol/Drug Citations
15
Occupant Restraint Offenses
18
Registration Offenses
23
Driver’s License Offenses
8
Wanted on Warrant Arrests
2
Total Citations/Arrests
57
Total Written Warnings
19
Alcohol and drug impairment are a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.