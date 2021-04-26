LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Mark Gillock, announces the results of Roadside Safety Checks (RSC). The Roadside Safety Checks were conducted in Macoupin County and Jersey County during the month of April.

These are the results:

Violations Enforcement Activity Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations 1 Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 15 Occupant Restraint Offenses 18 Registration Offenses 23 Driver’s License Offenses 8 Wanted on Warrant Arrests 2 Total Citations/Arrests 57 Total Written Warnings 19

Alcohol and drug impairment are a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.