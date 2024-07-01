Illinois State Police Conducts Roadside Safety Checks in June
COLLINSVILLE - Illinois State Police has announced the results of the recent Roadside Safety Checks in Madison and St. Clair Counties during June.
Violations Enforcement Activity
Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations 2
Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 13
Occupant Restraint Offenses 39
Registration Offenses 44
Driver’s License Offenses 71
Insurance Violations 26
Total Citations/Arrests 177
Total Written Warnings 47
Alcohol and drug impairment are estimated to be a factor in more than 47% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 39 minutes in the United States.
RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation. “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”
