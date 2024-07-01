COLLINSVILLE - Illinois State Police has announced the results of the recent Roadside Safety Checks in Madison and St. Clair Counties during June.

Violations Enforcement Activity

Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations 2

Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 13

Occupant Restraint Offenses 39

Registration Offenses 44

Driver’s License Offenses 71

Insurance Violations 26

Total Citations/Arrests 177

Total Written Warnings 47

Alcohol and drug impairment are estimated to be a factor in more than 47% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 39 minutes in the United States.

RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation. “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”

