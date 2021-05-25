



SPRINGFIELD – On Monday, May 24, 2021, the Illinois State Police (ISP) joined police departments nationwide to participate in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) initiative known as the “Click It or Ticket, Border to Border Operation,” an initiative aimed at reducing traffic fatalities on our nation’s highways.

Organized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, Border to Border harnesses the power of 10,000 agencies across the nation – between states, cities and jurisdictions ­– to increase seat belt use in order to save lives.

“Our troopers patrol the roadways day and night in order to protect and educate all motorists in the State of Illinois. As the weather continues to warm up, our Troopers see an increase in motor vehicle accidents which include serious or fatal injuries, all of which could have been avoided,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “As an agency, our goal is to educate the motoring public and ensure everyone makes it home safely.”

From 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, the ISP conducted enforcement details throughout the state to enforce and educate violators of the FATAL 4, which include: Speeding, Driving Under the Influence, Distracted Driving, and Seatbelt compliance.

During the enforcement detail the Illinois State Police reported the below activity:

Violations Enforcement Activity Distracted Driving Citations 88 Distracted Driving Written Warnings 53 Speeding Citations 406 Speeding Written Warnings 212 Occupant Restraint (Seatbelt) Citations 190 Occupant Restraint (Seatbelt) Written Warnings 74 Driving Under the Influence Violations 8

The message we are trying to send throughout the State of Illinois is: Seatbelts save lives. The simple act of wearing a seatbelt can reduce your chances of being killed in a serious traffic crash by up to 60% according to NHTSA. In Illinois, ALL vehicle occupants are required to wear a seatbelt, not just the driver. Caregivers are also reminded as of January 1, 2019, the Illinois Child Passenger Protection Law was amended to protect a vehicle’s most precious cargo – our children. Children under the age of 2 are now required to ride rear facing and within the car seat manufacturers’ guidelines. Always ensure children are properly buckled up.

While seatbelt compliance statewide is at 94%, of the individuals fatally wounded in Illinois in 2018, nearly 25% were not wearing a seatbelt. Remember, Click It or Ticket. Your choice can save a life.

Keep these tips in mind when traveling this summer:

Buckle up. Wearing a seatbelt positions you in the vehicle safely, works with air bags to protect you and slows the body down in a crash to minimize injury.

Wearing a seatbelt positions you in the vehicle safely, works with air bags to protect you and slows the body down in a crash to minimize injury. Slow down . Speed drastically increases the risk of injury or death in a crash.

. Speed drastically increases the risk of injury or death in a crash. Sober up. Alcohol and drugs inhibit your ability to operate a vehicle. Do not use them and get behind the wheel.

Alcohol and drugs inhibit your ability to operate a vehicle. Do not use them and get behind the wheel. Phone down. Using a phone for talking, texting or social media is not only dangerous, it is illegal in Illinois.

