Illinois State Police Conduct Death Investigation In Tioga, Illinois
MACOMB – On July 7, 2020, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 to conduct a death investigation of a 37-year-old female in Tioga, Illinois. ISP Zone 4 agents responded to the scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses. An autopsy was conducted on July 8, 2020, and final results are pending toxicology.
This investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time. Anyone with information about this investigation is requested to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (309) 693-5015.
