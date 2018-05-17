DIXON – Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announce charges against Matthew A. Milby, 19, of Dixon, Illinois, for his involvement in a shooting which occurred at approximately 8:06 a.m., on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Dixon High School.

On May 16, 2018, ISP- Zone 2 was requested by the Dixon Police Department to conduct an independent investigation into a shooting which occurred at Dixon High School. Through their investigation ISP- Zone 2 Agents discovered that at approximately 8:06 a.m., on May 16, 2018, Dixon Police Department, and Dixon High School Resource Officer, Mark Dallas, was on duty at Dixon High School, when he heard several shots fired near the school auditorium, which was occupied by students preparing to take part in a graduation ceremony rehearsal. Officer Dallas rushed to the area and confronted the suspect. Officer Dallas pursued the suspect on foot after the suspect fled out of the high school. During the foot pursuit, the suspect fired several rounds at Officer Dallas. Officer Dallas returned fire striking the suspect; the suspect was taken into custody at that time. No other students, faculty, or officers were injured.

Article continues after sponsor message

The suspect has been identified as Matthew A. Milby, 19, of Dixon, Illinois. Milby is currently being treated at a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office has approved three charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Class X Felonies, with a $2 million bond, against Milby. The investigation is still open and ongoing, and more charges may be filed in the near future. Milby is currently under 24 hour surveillance, and will be transported to jail upon his release from the hospital.

More like this: