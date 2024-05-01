SPRINGFIELD – Throughout the month of May, Governor Pritzker, the Illinois State Police (ISP), and law enforcement agencies across the state will celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Month in Illinois. Governor Pritzker proclaimed May as Law Enforcement Appreciation Month in Illinois to serve as a time when we come together to remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, honor those who have served and continue to serve, and offer support to fellow officers and their loved ones. It’s also an opportunity for citizens to show their appreciation to the men and women who keep our communities safe while dealing with the inherent dangers of police work.

“Our Illinois State Police force is one of the best in the country," said Governor JB Pritzker. “As we celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Month in Illinois, we must thank them and other members of law enforcement for selflessly protecting our communities. Their brave commitment to service is felt statewide and I commend them for their sacrifice.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Law enforcement has been regularly ranked as one of the 10 most dangerous occupations in the United States, specifically for police and correctional officers, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics cited by the University of Illinois Chicago Law Enforcement Epidemiology Project. In 2021, 159 law enforcement officers died on the job, of which approximately 40% were caused by assaults/homicides, and 40% were caused in transportation incidents.

“Every day, law enforcement officers, and their families, face the potential of making the ultimate sacrifice,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “During the month of May, Illinois honors this service and remembers those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The work is dangerous and demanding, day after day – work that must honored, not just this month, but every month.”

Throughout May, ISP will participate in the Illinois Police Officers Memorial Ceremony on May 2, 2024. Troopers from across the state will travel to the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield to participate in ceremonies focused on memorializing law enforcement officers around the state. In celebration of National Police Week, ISP is sending its elite Honor Guard to Washington D.C. for the national law enforcement celebration held at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Park from May 15-21, 2024. The celebration includes a K9 Memorial Service, a candlelight vigil, a police vehicle display, the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service, a Pipe Band competition, National Honor Guard competition, and more.

Follow ISP social media pages to see pictures from these events along with appreciation posts throughout the entire month, including a video from Governor Pritzker.

More like this: