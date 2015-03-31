At 6 p.m. on Monday, the Illinois State Police was asked to come to a scene by Brooklyn Police Department to investigate a deceased female that was found in an overgrown field.

The body was discovered in a field adjacent to the railroad tracks in the 200 block of South Second St., Brooklyn.

The victim has not been positively identified, Illinois State Police said on Tuesday. The victim was reported to be a black female.

An autopsy is scheduled today in St. Clair County. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Illinois State Police or Crime Stoppers. The State Police number is 618-346-3830.

