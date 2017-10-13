Illinois State Police award 25 officers with the Medal of Honor
SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Leo P. Schmitz and the Members of the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee attended a Medal of Honor ceremony today at the Hope Church in Springfield, Illinois. Twenty-five officers representing eight departments throughout Illinois were awarded the Medal of Honor.
The Medal of Honor is presented to law enforcement officers who have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty or who have displayed exceptional bravery or heroism while performing their duties as a law enforcement officer.
“We gathered today to pay tribute to officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty,” stated Director Schmitz.
“The officers honored displayed acts of bravery and distinction as they unselfishly risked their safety to protect others. I was honored and privileged to present these courageous officers with this distinguished award,” continued Schmitz.
Medal of Honor Award recipients include:
Aurora Police Department
Officer Dean M. Tucker
Carbondale Police Department
Officer Corey Brinkley
Officer Trey Harris
Chicago Police Department
Sergeant David Benitez
Detective Anthony M. Babicz
Detective Brendan Bruno
Detective Jason J. Streeper
Officer Arturo Bracho
Officer Antonio Herrera
Chicago Police Department Continued
Officer Alejandro Lagunas
Officer Eddie Okon
Officer Gerardo Rivera
Officer Juan Rivera
Officer Eugenio Tirado Jr.
Illinois State Police
Lieutenant Don A. Harsy
Master Sergeant Jonathan M. Edwards
Sergeant William T. Parks
Trooper Alexander R. Pinto
Lake County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Tomas Flores
Deputy Felix M. Pena
McHenry County Sheriffs Office
Sergeant Anthony T. Penna
Deputy Michael C. Urgo
Oswego Police Department
Officer Chad M. Dickey
Officer Ben J. Hackl
Park Forest Police Department
Officer Timothy M. Jones
The Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Act was signed into law in 1990 with the first ceremony being held in 1992. The officers honored at this year’s ceremony make a total to 406 officers to receive Illinois’ highest honor since the inception of this prestigious award. Every year, Medal of Honor nominees are presented to the Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee for consideration.
