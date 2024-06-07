EAST ST. LOUIS – An Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Public Safety Enforcement Group investigation leads to 35-year-old Cierra Whitley of East St. Louis, and a 15-year-old male of East St. Louis, IL, both being charged with two counts each of First-Degree Murder (Class M Felony).

On August 12, 2023, ISP agents were requested by the East St. Louis Police Department to assist with a homicide investigation that occurred in the 1700 block of Ridge Avenue. The victim, 64-year-old Anthony Jackson of O’Fallon, IL, had been located in a vacant lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

While agents were investigating Jackson’s homicide, they were notified of another deceased male. The body of 74-year-old Willie Wallace of Swansea was located with multiple gunshot wounds in the 700 block of N. 55th Street. Assisted by the East St. Louis Police Department, their investigation revealed the two homicides were connected.

On March 15, 2024, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Whitley and filed a juvenile petition charging the 15-year-old male on the above charges. Whitley was already in custody on unrelated charges.

On June 5, 2024, the 15-year-old male was taken into custody and is being detained at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center.

No further information is available.

