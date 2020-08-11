PARIS – On August 11, 2020, the Illinois State Police (ISP), Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), with the assistance of the Paris, Illinois Police Department and the Edgar County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Robert S. Kemper Sr., a 69-year-old male of Paris, IL.

The arrest was pursuant to an investigation that led to the arrest warrant for two Counts of Criminal Sexual Assault (Class 1 Felonies) and one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (a Class 2 felony).

Robert S. Kemper Sr. is currently lodged at the Edgar County Jail on a $150,000 bond, 10% applies. If convicted, sentencing range is from probation up to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC).

The ISP is the lead agency. No additional information will be released at this time.

