SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 was requested by the Springfield Police Department (SPD) to investigate a criminal allegation involving the on-duty conduct of Springfield Police Officer Taylor Staff, a 26-year old male of Springfield, IL.

The alleged incidents occurred between January of 2020 through July of 2020 and involved three separate victims, with whom Staff allegedly had inappropriate contact.

The ISP DCI Zone 4 agents conducted a thorough investigation that culminated in the arrest of Staff. On Feb. 23, 2021, the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s office approved an arrest warrant for Staff. Staff was arrested and charged with Official Misconduct (Class 3 Felony), Criminal Sexual Assault (Class 1 Felony), and Custodial Sexual Misconduct (Class 3 Felony). Staff is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail with a $250,000 cash bond.

Staff has been with a Springfield Police Department officer for three years. The Springfield Police Department said they requested that ISP conduct an independent criminal investigation after members of the department made allegations of misconduct by Staff.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. No additional information will be released at this time.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 at (217) 782-4750.

