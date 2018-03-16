CHICAGO – Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announced the arrest of Tayan E. Williams, 34, of Zion, Illinois, for the shooting which occurred on I-90 southbound at Montrose, at approximately 7:43 p.m., on Sunday, March 11, 2018.

ISP Troopers initially responded to Northwestern Hospital for a report of a shooting victim. A witness stated multiple shots were fired from a silver or gray older model Buick at the victim vehicle while driving on the expressway. One male occupant (28) was shot multiple times in the face, shoulder and hand. There were also two female occupants (26) and (7) present inside of the vehicle. The female passengers sustained no injuries. Chicago Fire transported the victim to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

ISP Investigators responded to Northwestern Hospital to interview the victim of the shooting. The victim had been traveling on I-90 in lane one near Montrose when a silver Buick drove onto the left shoulder, and the suspect lowered his window and fired multiple shots at the victim’s vehicle. An off-duty Chicago Police Officer witnessed the shooting and called 911. Multiple shell casings were recovered from the roadway.

Through the course of the investigation, Zone 1 Investigators learned Tayan E. Williams was responsible for the shooting. On Tuesday morning, March 13, the Zion Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the suspect's personal vehicle and identified the suspect as the driver. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Zion Police Department.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved charges against Williams for Attempted Murder (Class X) and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm (Class X).

"Gun violence on the expressways of Illinois is unacceptable. The ISP works tirelessly to investigate these crimes and arrest the perpetrators that commit these violent acts," said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. "Today's arrest is a testament to that commitment," he added. “We are thankful for the assistance of the Chicago, Gurnee, Zion, and Highland Park Police Departments, Cook and Lake County State’s Attorney’s Offices, and the Children's Advocacy Center in Chicago.”

Williams was transported to the Cook County Jail where he remains in custody pending bond hearing.

ALL SUBJECTS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW

More like this: