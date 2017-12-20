LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Captain Timothy Tyler, announces the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in District 18 during the month of December. These NITE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Violations Enforcement Activity Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations 1 Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 7 Occupant Restraint Offenses 6 Registration Offenses 0 Driver's License Offenses 0 Insurance Violations 5 Total Citations/Arrests 42 Total Written Warnings 52

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. Over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night. The NITE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

