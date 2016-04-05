Accreditation Assessment Team Invites Public Comment on April 12, 2016

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) will undergo its 8th reaccreditation assessment by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) beginning on April 11. For four days, a team of CALEA assessors will examine all aspects of ISP policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services to ensure the ISP complies with 369 CALEA standards required to maintain an accredited status.

As part of the assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments by calling the assessment team at 217/557-1802, on Tuesday, April 12, 2016, between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m., or by attending a public information session at 6:00 p.m. The public information session will be conducted at ISP Central Headquarters, 801 South Seventh Street, Suite 500 Main, Springfield, Illinois 62703. Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the Agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards.

Master Sergeant Timothy Good, ISP Accreditation Manager, can be contacted at 217/524-5886 or via U.S. Mail at 801 South Seventh Street, Suite 201-S, Springfield, Illinois 62703 with questions regarding the standards. Individuals wishing to offer written comments about the ISP’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to address correspondence to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155.

“CALEA accreditation helps to increase public transparency and confidence by ensuring the ISP is held to the highest standards,” stated ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. “The ISP is committed to improving our performance and accountability measures. The accreditation process, along with public and employee comments, is essential for ensuring we remain dedicated to providing the citizens of Illinois the best possible law enforcement services,” he continued.

In 1986, the Illinois State Police was the first state police agency accredited by CALEA. Additionally, in 1984, ISP forensic laboratories received the first accreditation issued by the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors. Both have maintained this important recognition since their initial accreditation.

