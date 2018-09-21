LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Interim Commander, Lieutenant William Guard, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Macoupin County from late night of September 1st to early morning of September 2nd. The RSC was conducted at IL-138 and US 66, by District 18 officers.

Violations Enforcement Activity Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations 0 Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 3 Occupant Restraint Offenses 2 Registration Offenses 0 Driver's License Offenses 1 Insurance Violations 2 Total Citations/Arrests 8 Total Written Warnings 19

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

