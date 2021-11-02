LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Mark Gillock, announces the results of Roadside Safety Checks (RSC), Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrol (OREP), and Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols.

Roadside Safety Checks were conducted in Jersey County and Greene County during the month of October.

Violations Enforcement Activity:



Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations 0

Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 9

Occupant Restraint Offenses 12

Registration Offenses 16

Driver’s License Offenses 10

Wanted on Warrant Arrests 9

Total Citations/Arrests 55

Total Written Warnings 15



Alcohol and drug impairment are a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) were conducted in Jersey County during the month of October. The OREP detail provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.

Violations Enforcement:



Safety Belt Citations 26

Child Restraint Citations 1

Distracted Driving Citations 2

Wanted on Warrant & Criminal Arrests 0

Total Written Warnings 19

Total Citations/Arrests 39



Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but some ignore their safety and that of their families by neglecting to use safety belts and child restraint devices. These patrols reinforce the occupant protection message by focusing on those who ignore the law. Lives can be saved if people simply “buckle up!” This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols were conducted in Montgomery County during the month of October. The NITE patrol allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations, especially between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.



Violations Enforcement Activity:



Occupant Restraint Citations 4

Driving Under the Influence and Drug/AlcoholRelated Citations 5

Speeding Citations and Warnings 19

Wanted on Warrant Arrests 0

Driver’s License Offenses 1

Registration Offenses 3

Total Citations/Arrests 36

Total Written Warnings 5



Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. Over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night. The NITE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”

“Click It or Ticket”

