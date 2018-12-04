Illinois State Police announce roadside safety check results Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Interim Commander, Lieutenant William Guard, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Macoupin County from late night 11/10/2018 to early morning 11/11/2018. The RSC was conducted at IL-4 at Oxford Lane, by District 18 officers. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation. Print Version Submit a News Tip