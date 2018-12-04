Illinois State Police announce roadside safety check results
LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Interim Commander, Lieutenant William Guard, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Macoupin County from late night 11/10/2018 to early morning 11/11/2018. The RSC was conducted at IL-4 at Oxford Lane, by District 18 officers.
Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.