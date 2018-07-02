LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Interim Commander, Lieutenant William Guard, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Jersey County during the month of June. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.

Violations Enforcement Activity Safety Belt Citations 27 Child Restraint Citations 0 Total Citations 49 Total Written Warnings 5

Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but some ignore their safety and that of their families by neglecting to use safety belts and child restraint devices. These patrols reinforce the occupant protection message by focusing on those who ignore the law. Lives can be saved if people simply “buckle up!” This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: