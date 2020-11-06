DUQUOIN – Illinois State Police District 13 announced the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols conducted in Williamson County during the month of October 2020. Violations Enforcement Activity.

These were the violations:

Speed citations 7

Speed written warnings 9 S

Seat belt citation 1

Zero Tolerance citation 1

Drug/ Alcohol citation 1

Total citations 15

Total written warnings 50 The Illinois State Police (ISP) reminds those who drink and drive that future patrols will be conducted. The ISP will continue to work to save lives by taking DUI offenders off the road, arresting them, and locking them up. This project was funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety

