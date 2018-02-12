Lt. Rich KozikSPRINGFIELD - The Illinois State Police announce the procession route honoring Lieutenant Rich Kozik on Monday, February 12th, 2018.

The emergency services procession for Lieutenant Kozik will depart the St. Francis Of Assisi Church immediately following the funeral service on Monday, February 12, 2018.

The procession is projected to depart the church at approximately 12 p.m. and will follow the below route at a low speed of approximately 20 miles per hour.

Intersections along the route will be blocked to allow the safe travel of the vehicles in the procession. Per the family's wishes, the burial services will be private, for family and invited guests only at Resurrection Cemetery.

