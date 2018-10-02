SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Leo P. Schmitz announces the official dedication of the Illinois State Police Memorial Park. The dedication occurred on October 2, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. in Springfield, Illinois. Governor Bruce Rauner, Director Schmitz, and many other distinguished guests joined retired ISP First Deputy Director Jack S. Garcia as the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation held the Memorial Park dedication ceremony.

"This memorial park will always remind us of the values these heroes lived by: integrity, service and pride," Governor Rauner said. "They were selfless in their conviction and passion for justice and from now on, every person who visits this memorial and reads the names on that wall will remember the men and women who gave it all for the people of Illinois."

The ISP Memorial Park pays tribute to the lives and dedicated service of the 67 ISP officers who were killed in the line of duty. The park, formerly known as Becker Park, is located immediately north of the Illinois State Police Central Headquarters on Lawrence Avenue between Sixth and Seventh Streets in Springfield.

“This memorial park honors the men and women of the Illinois State Police who put the safety and well-being of others before their own,” stated Director Schmitz. “On behalf of all past, present, and future ISP employees, I want to thank the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation for building this beautiful park to honor our fallen heroes.”

The cost for the Memorial Park was approximately 2.5 million dollars. Funds for the Memorial Park were raised through Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation. To date, significant donors include: State Farm®, Motorola®, Knight Engineers and Architects, and Berlin Packaging®. Various annual events were held throughout the past years to supplement the major donations.

“We are honored to be part of this Memorial Park, and we support the Illinois State Police and all of the women and men who put their lives on the line each day for the residents of this state,” said Ed Woods, Director of Enterprise Philanthropy at State Farm.

