SPRINGFIELD – Applications for becoming an Illinois State Police (ISP) Trooper are continually accepted by the ISP Merit Board. The ISP Merit Board is currently processing applications for Cadet Class 129, which is tentatively scheduled to begin April 2019. In order to be considered for this Cadet Class, the Merit Board must receive a completed application and all required documentation by August 15, 2018. Officials with the ISP are encouraging those individuals who are interested in a career in law enforcement to visit the ISP Merit Board website to complete an application for employment.

The ISP is committed to continue to be one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the country. We provide cutting-edge training in a variety of law enforcement functions. Initially, all ISP Academy graduates are assigned to patrol; however, Troopers have the opportunity to transition to one of the many specialty functions within our agency. Opportunities include crime scene investigations; SWAT; and becoming a pilot, K-9 officer, investigator, motorcycle officer, or safety education officer on patrol to name a few.

Article continues after sponsor message

Anyone with questions about becoming an ISP officer can contact Sergeant Hector Alejandre or Special Agent Jarran Riley. Sergeant Alejandre can be reached by telephone at (708) 522-4946 or email at Hector_Alejandre@isp.state.il.us. Special Agent Riley can also be reached by telephone at (217) 558-5902 or e-mail at Jarran_Riley@isp.state.il.us.

To complete an application please go to http://recruitment.iosolutions.com/Online-Job-Applications/Police-Job-Applications/ISP-Merit-Board-IL-State-Trooper-Application-2014.html, and for more information about the application process, please visit the ISP Merit Board website at www.illinoistrooper.com.

More like this: