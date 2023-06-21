SPRINGFIELD —The Illinois State Museum (ISM) will host community discussions about the 1908 exhibition proposed for the Springfield Sangamon County Transportation Hub. The first two meetings will occur Saturday, June 24 at 10:30 a.m. at the Illinois State Museum and at 3 p.m. at the Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum.

To preserve the history and culture of the Springfield community, the ISM has partnered with Sangamon County to create a community-focused exhibit highlighting artifacts and materials discovered during the archeological excavations for the rail relocation project. The objects found were remnants of homes built in the 1840s that were burned to the ground by a White mob action in 1908, commonly referred to as the 1908 Race Riot.

The ISM is currently in the second phase of planning the upcoming exhibition and actively seeking community input and ideas. To achieve this, the Museum has hired consultants Dina Bailey, Richard Josey, and Jackie Peterson to facilitate discussions with residents and individuals connected to families affected by the events of 1908. The consultants will lead these discussions to determine the exhibition’s direction.

“Our goal is to create an exhibition specifically designed to meet the community’s needs,” said ISM Interim Director Jenn Edginton. “We understand that this historical event has profoundly impacted the lives of those involved, and we will approach the topic with empathy, care and sensitivity. Our mission is to honor and respect the individuals affected by this event and to create a safe space for all community members to engage in meaningful dialogue.”

If residents cannot participate in either session on June 24, the ISM will host additional sessions in August and September.

About the Illinois State Museum

Established in 1877, the Illinois State Museum is a dynamic institution that inspires the exploration of Illinois' past and present to inform and enrich everyday life and promote stewardship of cultural and natural resources. Headquartered in Springfield with branch facilities in Lewistown and Lockport, ISM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and a proud member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.

