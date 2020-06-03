SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Museum (ISM) announces "On the Move Online Super Saturday" will take place from Saturday, June 5 to Monday, June 8.

Join ISM online to shake off the spring and jump-start the summer with a weekend full of movement art, wacky games, and crazy science. Across Illinois, families can participate in all activities while at home, including painting with bubbles, learning about expanding air, and creating an obstacle course. Additionally, Museum staff will share fun facts with educational resources to help families explore on their own.

Article continues after sponsor message

"As Illinois moves into summer, we hope that this program will provide them with some great ideas on how to have fun and learn together even if they have to stick closer to home," said Illinois State Museum Interim Director of Education, Elizabeth Bazan.

"On the Move Online Super Saturday" is sponsored by Bank of Springfield, and is a free event open to the public online. To participate, families should visit the new Illinois State Museum Family Fun website at http://bit.ly/ismfamilyfun for more details, or respond "going" to the event on the Museum's Facebook page.

Everyone who completes an activity and shares a photo with ISM on Facebook or via email at events@illinoisstatemuseum.org has an opportunity to enter a drawing for a prize from Little Lincoln's Toy Shop in Springfield. Families can choose one of the recommended activities posted during the event or related activity on their own. ISM will accept entries through Monday, June 8, and announce winners and post photos later during the week.

About the Illinois State Museum

Established in 1877, the Illinois State Museum is a dynamic institution that inspires the exploration of Illinois' past and present to inform and enrich everyday life and to promote stewardship of cultural and natural resources for the future. Headquartered in Springfield with branch facilities in Lewistown and Lockport, ISM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and a proud member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience. To learn more, visit www.illinoisstatemuseum.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

More like this: