SPRINGFIELD – The 2018 concert season is heating up as the Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup begins to take shape. The Illinois State Fair is pleased to announce country-rocker Brantley Gilbert will close out the 2018 Illinois State Fair on Sunday, August 19.

Critics say Gilbert hides a rock show in a country concert, making it difficult to box this singer/songwriter in with other current county music stars. Gilbert is best known for songs such as, “Bottoms Up,” “Country Must be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” “One Hell of an Amen,” and “The Weekend.”

One of only four country artists with back-to-back platinum certified albums this decade (HALFWAY TO HEAVEN and the 2014 American Music Awards Favorite Country Album JUST AS I AM), Gilbert received a prestigious CMA Song of the Year nomination for penning Jason Aldean’s signature hit song “Dirt Road Anthem,” as well as co-writing Aldean’s hit “My Kind of Party.” Gilbert is currently promoting his #1 country album THE DEVIL DON’T SLEEP through his The Ones That Like MeTour that has been crisscrossing the nation this winter.

“Brantley Gilbert is a well-known artist with a great fan base,” said Acting State Fair Manager Luke Sailer. “We expect BG Nation will be treated to a fantastic, high-energy, in-your-face concert they soon won’t forget.”

An opening act for Brantley Gilbert will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will go on sale later this spring.

Mark your calendars for the 2018 Illinois State Fair, August 9th – 19th, in Springfield, IL.

