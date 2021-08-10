SPRINGFIELD– The Illinois State Fairgrounds will transform into a living treasure map for the 2021 Illinois State Fair as officials have partnered with Neuhoff Media to launch a “Treasure Hunt” promotion aimed at boosting fair attendance.

Fairgoers are invited to participate in a fruitful ten-day treasure hunt involving treasure chests and rewards. Three mini gold treasure chests per day will be hidden across the fairgrounds for attendees to find and present at the Emmerson Building for prizes. Neuhoff Media and the Illinois State Fair will provide the winners with an Illinois State Fair t-shirt, coffee mug, lanyard, lapel pin, a bucket of donuts from the Donut Family and a $50 Dublin Pub gift card.

“We introduced the Illinois State Fair Treasure Hunt in 2019 and had great success,” said Kevin Gordon, Illinois State Fair Manager. “It is a different way to experience the fair and a great way for people to venture to different parts of the fairgrounds they otherwise might not see.”

Clues will be given daily on the Illinois State Fair and Neuhoff Media social media pages, as well as Neuhoff Media radio stations.

For more information about the fair, visit their website.

