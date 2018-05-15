SPRINGFIELD – Live music, free giveaways, and much more can be found at the inaugural Corn Dog Kickoff, hosted by the Illinois State Fair. The June 9th event is being hailed as a kickoff to summer party with a focus on the upcoming Illinois State Fair. The Corn Dog Kickoff will be staged at The Shed and Lincoln Stage, located on the east side of the Illinois State Fairgrounds along Central Avenue.

This free community event will be held from 9 am – 3 pm. In addition to live music, your first taste of fair food, free giveaways, and fun activities, the Illinois State Fair Box Office will also be open that day from 9 am – 1 pm. Attendees can purchase tickets to the fair’s Grandstand Summer Concert Series or our exclusive Stage Side pre-concert parties.

The Midwest’s most powerful up-and-coming band, Broseph, will be performing at the Corn Dog Kickoff from 12:00-2:30 p.m. on the Lincoln Stage. Broseph hails from central Illinois, but made the move to Nashville where they frequently play at the Wildhorse Saloon and have had the opportunity to write with the some of the best in the industry. They recently opened for Steven Tyler, Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Old Dominion, and more! Their newest EP, “Let’s Do This” is sure to have something for everyone as Broseph’s influences range from Def Leppard to Shania Twain and Fall Out Boy to Nelly!

“With school out for the summer, many families will be looking for family friendly summer vacation ideas, and that’s what we offer here at the Illinois State Fair,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Luke Sailer.

“The purpose of the Corn Dog Kickoff is to introduce the community to the fun that can be had at our state and county fairs. We have a great fair planned for our state’s bicentennial year. With just 60-days until the start of the fair, now is the perfect time to give the community its first taste of this annual summer tradition.”

Also new this year, the Illinois Fairgrounds Foundation will be hosting a 5K run and 3K walk in conjunction with the Illinois State Fair Corn Dog Kickoff. The races will begin at 10:00 a.m. from the Shed. The route, which is contained on the state fairgrounds, will take participants on the world’s fastest dirt track, through Conservation World, across Happy Hollow, and more before ending back at The Shed. Registration is currently underway and costs $25 per race with a free t-shirt for those who sign up before May 23rd. 100% of the proceeds from the race will benefit the Illinois Fairgrounds Foundation. Registration can be done online: https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=129995

Mark your calendars for the 2018 Illinois State Fair, August 9th – 19th, in Springfield, IL.

