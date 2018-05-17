SPRINGFIELD - Can you carry a tune? Are you known within your circle of friends for your karaoke skills? This year local talent will be showcased on the biggest stage at the Illinois State Fair. The State Fair Karaoke Contest will give one lucky fairgoer the opportunity to be an opening act for Brett Eldredge on the Grandstand stage at the 2018 Illinois State Fair.

This summer, nine (9) regional county fairs will host qualifying rounds of State Fair Karaoke. The first and second place winners from the regional contests will move on to the finale at the Illinois State Fair on Friday, August 12. The overall winner will be selected that day, and he or she will perform two songs that night prior to the Brett Eldredge concert.

“This contest is free to enter, but the prize associated is priceless,” said State Fair Manager Luke Sailer. “This contest has proven to be a great partnership for our state and county fairs. We are generating a new crop of fairgoers at the local level, and the Illinois State Fair is proud to bring about that increased exposure.”

In order to compete in this contest, you must be a solo act, you must be 18 years old, and it is highly recommended that each participant pre-register on the Illinois State Fair website (www.illinois.gov/statefair). The contest is free to enter; however, space is limited at each venue and once the host site’s slots are filled the registration will be closed. Complete contest rules can be found online. Registration begins on Thursday, May 17.

Regional Contests:

June 9 7:00 p.m. Macon County Fair (Decatur)

June 16 4:00 p.m. Sangamon County Fair (New Berlin)

June 21 7:00 p.m. Henry County Fair (Cambridge)

June 27 7:00 p.m. Macoupin County Fair (Carlinville)

July 12 7:00 p.m. Morgan County Fair (Jacksonville)

July 14 3:00 p.m. Marshall-Putnam County Fair (Henry)

July 19 7:30 p.m. Menard County Fair (Petersburg)

July 23 7:00 p.m. Edgar County Fair (Paris)

July 27 7:30 p.m. Adams County Fair (Mendon)

