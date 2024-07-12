SPRINGFIELD – The most requested ride at the Illinois State Fair is returning in 2024. The Illinois State Fair is bringing trams back to the State Fairgrounds. Two complimentary trams will operate on a dedicated route during the 11 days of the fair thanks to sponsorship from the IL Corn Growers Association.

“We are excited to bring back trams as a convenient way to move our guests around the Illinois State Fair,” said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “The fairgrounds cover 366 acres, and we want to make the experience accessible with tram stops at popular spots around the grounds.”

The trams will run continuously throughout the day, on the schedule outlined below. Maps showing the tram routes will be displayed on the fairgrounds. Stops include the Campground/Arena entrance, 4-H Road at the 4-H Master Gardeners, entrance to Conservation World, Goat Barn at Grandstand Avenue, Horse Racing Office, South End of the Half-Mile Track near Gate 4, and the Hobbies Arts & Crafts building. Wheelchair and scooter rentals are also available on the fairgrounds at the Senior Center inside the Illinois Building and on Grandstand Avenue near the Goat Barn.

Hours of Operation:

Thursday, August 8 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, August 9 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, August 10 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday, August 11 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday, August 12 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 13 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 14 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, August 15 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, August 16 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, August 17 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday, August 18 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

"The Illinois State Fair highlights agriculture, and IL Corn is proud to power and support the return of the trams," IL Corn Marketing Board Chairman Jon Rosenstiel said. "As people move about the fair, they can learn more about the role of corn, ethanol and agriculture, the state's number one industry."

The 2024 Illinois State Fair runs from August 8 through August 18 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements by connecting with us via Facebook and Instagram.

