SPRINGFIELD – The Multi-Purpose Arena (MPA) will be up and running for the 2023 Illinois State Fair. The MPA underwent an $8.6 million overhaul in 2022, repairing sidewalks, walls, steps, expansion joints, electrical systems, readjusting the tension structure, installing a new canopy, and rebuilding the retaining walls around the facility. The funding was made possible by the Governor’s historic Rebuild Illinois capital program, which modernizes infrastructure throughout the state.

“The Illinois State Fair is one of the jewels of our state, and my administration has prioritized investing in our fairgrounds to make sure every inch of the grounds reflects the best of Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker.” The new and improved Multi-Purpose Arena is another important addition to the improvements we’ve made over the last several years, and I look forward to seeing Illinoisans from across the state come together to enjoy the space.”

The MPA will play host to four major events during the 2023 Illinois State Fair. Thursday, August 10 will be full of destruction with an all-out monster truck thrill show featuring trucks going head-to-head in an all-out battle in Monsters of Destruction.

Saturday, August 12 the ultimate rodeo experience returns to the MPA with ISF Bares, Broncs and Bulls. Outlaw 5J Rodeo Company promises to keep the fans on their feet with a high-energy rodeo experience.

The Illinois Soybean Association presents three nights of truck and tractor pulls with the ITPA Truck & Tractor Pulls. Starting Monday, August 14 through Wednesday August 16 the MPA will be roaring with the sounds of big machines to see who can pull the drag the farthest.

The MPA entertainment will wrap up Saturday, August 19 with a night of demolition. The ISF Championship Demolition Derby returns to the MPA. Come and see who can outlast all the hits and be crowned the ISF Demolition Derby Champion.

“The re-opening of the MPA is just a reminder of the $58.1 million invest the Pritzker administration has made to improve our historic fairgrounds,” said Jerry Costello Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. “Starting with the Coliseum and expanding across the grounds, fairgoers will be able to see firsthand the commitment this administration has made to enhance our fairgoers experience and restore our fairground’s history.”

“We are excited to have the MPA refurbished and back for the 2023 Illinois State Fair,” said Rebecca Clark Illinois State Fair Manager. “The entertainment we have lined up throughout the fair at the MPA will have something for all ages to enjoy.”

Tickets for Monsters of Destruction are on sale now. Tickets for all other MPA entertainment go on sale June 1.

Mark your calendars for the 2023 Illinois State Fair, running August 10 through 20 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

