SPRINGFIELD - One of the music industry’s premier entertainers is headed to the Illinois State Fair this summer. Grammy award winning recording artist, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Ludacris will perform on the Grandstand stage on Saturday, August 18.

Countless hits including “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” and “Money Maker,” have solidified Ludacris as one of music’s best entertainers with more than 20 million albums sold domestically. In fact, in 2010, Ludacris was named one of the most effective influencers on American culture.

In addition to his dynamic stage performances, Ludacris is a well-known actor. Ludacris has a recurring role in The Fast & The Furious film franchise, and has also appear in the movies Crash, Hustle & Flow, and No Strings Attached. Ludacris is also no stranger to the small screen with appearances on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, hosting duties on the Billboard Music Awards, and former judge on the reality television show, Rising Star.

Joining Ludacris at the Illinois State Fair will be Flo Rida. The Florida native rose to fame at the age of 18 as the hype man for Fresh Kid Ice from 2 Live Crew. Flo Rida comes from a long line of family musicians, including his father and sisters, with a variety of gospel and R&B influences. His 2008 breakout single, “Low,” was number one on the U.S. charts for ten weeks and broke digital download sales at the time of its release. Other Flo Rida hits include, “Club Can’t Handle Me,” “Right Round,” and “Wild Ones.”

Tickets to see Ludacris and Flo Rida at the Illinois State Fair will go on sale on Saturday, May 5th via Ticketmaster.com, and sales for that concert will begin at the Emmerson Building on Monday, May 7th. Tickets for six other concerts are on sale now. Ticket prices are as follows:

Friday, August 10: Boy George and Culture Club with Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey

Tier 3 - $22 / Tier 2 - $27 / Tier 1 - $32 / Track - $32 / VIP - $42

Saturday, August 11: Halestorm & Mastodon

Tier 3 - $28 / Tier 2 - $33 / Tier 1 - $38 / Track $38 / VIP - $48

Sunday, August 12: Foreigner with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Track $35 / VIP - $45

Monday, August 13: Dueling Pianos International

Free Concert

Wednesday, August 15: 311 & The Offspring with Gym Class Heroes

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $39 / Tier 1 - $44 / Track $44 / VIP - $54

Friday, August 17: Brett Eldredge

Tier 3 - $29 / Tier 2 - $34 / Tier 1 - $39 / Track $39 / VIP - $49

Saturday, August 18: Flo Rida & Ludacris with Childish Major

Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / Track $37 / VIP - $47

Sunday, August 19: Brantley Gilbert

Tier 3 - $35 / Tier 2 - $40 / Tier 1 - $45 / Track $45 / VIP - $55

The Illinois State Fair will once again offer Stage Side Parties for each of the Grandstand concerts. An additional $30 ticket will provide fairgoers access to an exclusive pre-show party that includes a food provided by the Illinois Pork Producers Association, entertainment, giveaways and early entry into the concert. New this year, the fair will provide each stage side ticket holder with a parking pass for that night’s concert if the tickets are purchased prior to July 31st. The Stage Side Party is only available to those who have purchased a concert ticket to attend that night’s concert – BOTH concert & party ticket will be required to enter the party tent. These tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster once tickets go on-sale.

Mark your calendars for the 2018 Illinois State Fair, August 9th – 19th, in Springfield, IL.

