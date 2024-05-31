SPRINGFIELD – Illinois hunters harvested a preliminary statewide record total of 17,208 wild turkeys during the 2024 Illinois spring turkey season.

This year’s total compares with the 2023 statewide harvest of 16,123 and the previous harvest record total of 16,569, set during the spring season in 2006.

The top five counties for the 2024 spring turkey harvest were: Jo Daviess, 654; Jefferson, 472; Marion, 435; Pope, 397; and Randolph, 395.

The 2024 harvest total includes the record youth turkey harvest of 2,009 birds, which compares with the 2023 youth harvest of 1,309. The previous youth season record of 1,733 was set in 2020.

This year, hunters purchased 86,083 permits compared to 80,642 last year. Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The 2024 regular season dates were April 8 through May 9 in the South Zone and April 15 through May 16 in the North Zone. The 2024 youth spring turkey season was March 30-31 and April 6-7 statewide.

County 2024 2023 Adams 318 337 Alexander 190 194 Bond 145 154 Boone 96 74 Brown 222 248 Bureau 197 196 Calhoun 246 255 Carroll 249 214 Cass 185 230 Champaign 36 21 Christian 52 60 Clark 270 238 Clay 295 270 Clinton 131 110 Coles 57 40 Crawford 238 207 Cumberland 77 95 DeKalb 14 7 DeWitt 54 47 Douglas 12 12 Edgar 125 115 Edwards 95 79 Effingham 170 129 Fayette 345 277 Ford 18 14 Franklin 252 227 Fulton 288 318 Gallatin-Hardin 253 296 Greene 160 160 Grundy 63 61 Hamilton 336 270 Hancock 291 286 Henderson 153 163 Henry 132 126 Iroquois 85 78 Jackson 334 282 Jasper 199 140 Jefferson 472 480 Jersey 178 209 Jo Daviess 654 596 Johnson 260 253 Kane 4 4 Kankakee 59 57 Kendall 18 13 Knox 235 222 Lake 20 10 LaSalle 110 103 Lawrence 180 156 Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Lee 110 109 Livingston 47 32 Logan 35 30 Macon 31 31 Macoupin 285 312 Madison 272 236 Marion 435 339 Marshall-Putnam 114 125 Mason 167 155 Massac 148 126 McDonough 94 126 McHenry 142 111 McLean 83 72 Menard 89 73 Mercer 237 197 Monroe 186 163 Montgomery 200 145 Morgan 136 121 Moultrie 38 26 Ogle 222 208 Peoria 138 134 Perry 297 242 Piatt 11 12 Pike 381 420 Pope 397 382 Pulaski 152 140 Randolph 395 371 Richland 143 126 Rock Island 195 201 Saline 159 126 Sangamon 100 120 Schuyler 212 258 Scott 70 92 Shelby 158 157 St. Clair 169 158 Stark 18 16 Stephenson 236 222 Tazewell 85 76 Union 316 308 Vermilion 154 162 Wabash 53 55 Warren 64 47 Washington 193 164 Wayne 371 297 White 220 165 Whiteside 165 158 Will 76 70 Williamson 360 286 Winnebago 193 205 Woodford 83 83 Total 17,208 16,123





