SPRINGFIELD – The 3637th Maintenance Company held promotion ceremonies at Camp Buehring, Kuwait during the unit's deployment.

1st Lt. Joh Tracy promoted 18 of his Soldiers during the first eight months of the unit's deployment.

The following Soldiers were promoted from Private 1st Class to Specialist: Shon Calvert of Mount Olive, Illinois; Marcus Cunningham of Lincoln, Illinois; Mikena Goessman of Sesser, Illinois; Arthur Hudson of Chicago; Andrew Lebron of Pana, Ilinois; Abigail Munos of Gillespie, Illinois; Austin Padfield of Pawnee, Illinois; Bradley Selvaggio of Williamsville, Illinois; Mallory Sinkhorn of Taylorville, Illinois; Courtney Tavernor of Springfield, Illinois; Elvis Valentin of Chicago.

These Soldiers were promoted from Specialist to Corporal: Baile Althoff of Quincy, Illinois; Adrian Biela of Des Plains, Illinois; Scott Howard of Harvel, Illinois; Adam Reynolds of Morton, Illinois.

Adam William of Mt. Pulaski, Illinois was promoted from Sergeant to Staff Sergeant.

Drew Greer of Franklin, Illinois was promoted from 2nd Lieutenant to 1st Lieutenant.

The 3637th Maintenance Company, of Springfield, Illinois, deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield in September, 2017. The unit will return to Illinois during the summer of 2018.

