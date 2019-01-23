EDWARDSVILLE – One student in Madison County may receive as much as $500 toward higher education thanks to the Madison County Sheriff's Office as well as the Illinois Sheriffs' Association.

The Illinois Sheriffs' Association announced it would be awarding students across the state seeking higher education in the upcoming 2019-20 school year with more than $50,000. These scholarships can be applied only to tuition, books and fees. The students who receive them must also be enrolled full-time. As much of $500 of that will be awarded to a student in Madison County through applications found on www.ilsheriff.org.

According to a release sent via email by the Madison County Sheriff's Office, there are no restrictions on who can win the scholarships based on race, age, creed, color, gender or national origin. They must, however, be permanent residents of Illinois going to an institute of higher learning in the state and must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2019-20 school year.

A similar release posted on the Facebook page of the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office stated that county also has a $500 scholarship destined for a student in the county seeking higher education. As it is coming from the same overall funding source, it carries the same guidelines.

Applications and documentation required to claim the scholarship is due to the Madison County Sheriff's Office (as well as the sheriff's offices of all participating counties in Illinois) by March 15, 2019.

More information can be found at the Madison County Sheriff's Office, through the Illinois Sheriffs' Association, most high school advising centers and college financial aid offices.

