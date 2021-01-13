SPRINGFIELD - HB 3653 formally called HB 163, known as the Police Reform Bill, passed by a 32-23 vote in the Illinois Senate early Wednesday morning. The Illinois Senate voted around 5 a.m today.

The Illinois Senate had around two hours to review the 764-page bill and vote on it. Police Departments, Unions, States Attorneys, and a lot of Illinois residents have spoken against this new bill across Illinois.

The Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association urged citizens to contact their State Representative and the Governor J.B. Pritzker immediately to express opposition to House Bill (HB) #3653. “This legislation began as an amendment to a bill the Illinois Senate 'hijacked' from the Illinois House. When severe opposition was expressed regarding this dangerous bill, legislators moved the wording into HB 3653,” said Chief Jay Keeven President-Elect, SIPCA

Illinois State Senator Jason Plummer wrote on Facebook, "Who could've possibly read and reviewed this bill in less than an hour? This issue deserves a thorough and serious discussion. Sadly, it was instead jammed through the legislature during the early morning hours of this lame-duck session. This is not how our system of government is supposed to work."

Here is how your local senators voted on the bill: Senator Rachelle Crowe (D) voted no, Jason Plummer (R) voted no, Andy Manar (D) yes.

“The unanimous message of the Madison County law enforcement community to our legislature and Governor is: "This bill cannot become law, but should be paused and reconsidered next session. In our professional opinion, as drafted, this so-called 'reform' would in fact devastate our ability to keep our communities safe and enforce the law fairly and equally for all. Good intentions and some worthwhile reforms are not enough to justify the enactment of so many bad policies at the same time," Madison County States Attorney Thomas Haine, Madison County Sheriff John Lakin and Madison County Police Chiefs said today in a message to the public.

The bill now moves to the Illinois House of Representatives for a vote. It's unknown at this time when the vote will take place.

