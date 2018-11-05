GLEN CARBON – The Governor’s Hometown Award?s (GHTA) program gives formal recognition to those who contributed to projects that improved their community’s quality of life. These projects are sponsored by local units of government that have strong volunteer support, meet a need, and make a definitive impact. Below are the five Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) projects selected as winners this year. These awards will be honored on November 15, 2018 in Springfield, Illinois.

Project Name: Growing with the Garden

Project Win: Governor’s Hometown Award as a project winner in the category of environmental stewardship

Project Creator: Makenzie Keiser, Troop #1011

Project Description: For her Girl Scout Gold Award, Makenzie helped teach area children how to grow vegetable gardens with the YMCA Early Childhood Development Center in Edwardsville. After working with staff to design and build three raised bed gardens at the facility’s children’s playground, she taught students about the importance of vegetables and how they are cultivated. Makenzie helped the students start growing seeds indoors and how to transplant them to the garden. Finally she assisted the children with harvesting and tasting their produce.

Project Name: Beautification of Triad Middle School Student Courtyard

Project Win: Governor’s Hometown Award as a project winner in the category of education

Project Creator: Katharine Housewright, Troop #958

Project Description: For her Girl Scout Gold Award, Katharine made improvements to the school courtyard which was built in the 1960's and had not seen many updates. She started by painting a map of the United States and the Preamble to the Constitution in vivid colors and updated bike racks with colorful, protective enamel. She researched and used paints that would last close to a decade for a more lasting impact. Katherine encouraged others to act alongside her by sharing her progress on social media and sending out press releases to local newspapers.

Project Name: Carnival for Lighthouse Shelter

Project Win: Governor’s Hometown Award as honorable mention in the category of disaster services/public safety

Project Creator: Olivia Allen, Micahya Banks, Hailey Buckingham, Carlie Gunn, and Kaitlyn Satterfield, Troop #8893

Project Description: For their Girl Scout Silver Award, Troop #8893 hosted a fall festival carnival for younger children to support the Lighthouse Shelter in Marion, Illinois. The Lighthouse Shelter is a homeless shelter in Marion. During the spring of 2017, the Lighthouse Shelter suffered from flooding. The Girl Scout Troop #8893 had attendees to the festival brought items to donate to the Lighthouse Shelter.

Project Name: Nomenclature for Nature

Project Win: Governor’s Hometown Award as an honorable mention in the category of environmental stewardship

Project Creator: Victoria Birchem, Troop #915

Project Description: For her Girl Scout Gold Award, Victoria worked with the O'Fallon Garden Club, its president and board, to create a catalog/database of the community garden’s plants and species. After the new plant species labels were installed, Victoria helped coordinate public garden tours and organized a program for local Girl Scout troops to tour and learn more about the O'Fallon Community Garden. These updates provided the O’Fallon Community Garden with new learning opportunities for the community and visitors to the garden.

Project Name: Royalton Community Garden

Project Win: Governor’s Hometown Award as a project winner in the category of environmental stewardship

Project Creator: Jacquelyn Walter & Cera Wilson, Troop #8018

Project Description: Jacquelyn and Cera were approached by Royalton Mayor, Christy Powers, to start a project that the youth in their community could take part in. For their Girl Scout Silver Award, Jacquelyn and Cera enlisted local youth and planned, planted, and maintained a community garden. After long hours of maintenance and harvesting, the youth of the community sold the produce to the people of Royalton. The proceeds from the produce sales were then given back to the town.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 10,007 girls and engaging 3, 686 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in Southern Illinois. GSSI Mission: Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The Girl Scouts organization is the world's largest leadership development organization for girls. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives – such as strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts; they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

