ALTON, ILLINOIS—High-Tech Security Systems, Inc, a commercial and residential home security and surveillance company, is proud to announce its first "Summer Safety Giveaway" Contest. In order to bring to attention the added risks associated with enjoying a St. Louis Summer, High-Tech Security Systems is pushing for everyone to make sure they are taking precautions to be safe, including giving away a complete home surveillance system valued at $999.

"With the summer coming up, and schools letting out, there are all sorts of reasons why this is a very important time for people to make sure their families and homes are safe," warns Ron Riddlespriger, Chief Operating Officer for High-Tech Security Systems. "Neighborhood and private pools are opened, families go on vacation, and everybody is generally away from their homes more and enjoying the weather. This creates an ideal situation for crime and accidents to occur."

The Summer Safety Giveaway contest runs through July 5th, where a winner will be drawn and notified via email. There is no cost to enter. Simply go the High-Tech's website, www.htss-corp.com, and click on the "Register to Win" button. No purchase is required—simply an email address and your name.

The system includes 4 Infrared, Weatherproof Day/Night Cameras, a 4 Channel DVR, Power Supplies, and Cabling for the system. "All a consumer has to do is plug it into their TV or computer monitor, and that's it," said Ron Riddlespriger.

Along with the Giveaway, residents who register to win will also register for High-Tech's Safety Newsletter, a bi-weekly email bulletin with tips and tricks for maintaining personal safety whether at home or at work, along with Subscriber-only member benefits.

Located on the top floor of the Riverbender.com Building (formerly First National Bank Building) in Downtown Alton, IL, High-Tech Security Systems keeps a bird's eye view on the community it serves. You can learn more about High-Tech Security Systems by visiting them on the internet at www.htss-corp.com, via email: info@htss-corp.com, or by calling them at (618) 467-7000.

