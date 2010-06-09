Alton, Illinois – High-Tech Security System, Inc, a commercial and home security and surveillance company, announces their new web address, www.htss-corp.com and their new physical address—200 West Third Street, Suite 702, Alton, IL 62002.

“We have experienced exponential growth in the first 18 months,” said Ron Riddlespriger, Chief Operating Officer of High-Tech Security Systems. “We relocated our offices to the RiverBender.com building because they have all of the resources we need at our disposal.”

Now, High-Tech can offer its existing and prospective customers “live” state-of-the-art demonstrations with the new 32- camera surveillance system they donated and installed at the new RiverBender.com Community Center.

Special Website features include EMERGENCY HELP buttons, a Live Demo of an Actual Surveillance System in action, and access to the latest Promotions and Savings offered. In conjunction with a new virtual address, High-Tech Security Systems is proud to announce its.

The top floor on the historic First National Bank Building in Downtown Alton offers an ideal vantage point for a company focused on serving business owners and residents throughout the Riverbend and St. Louis Metropolitan areas.

You can learn more about High-Tech Security Systems, Inc by visiting them on the internet at www.htss-corp.com, via email: info@htss-corp.com, or by calling them at (618) 467-7000.

