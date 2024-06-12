EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville and the Illinois Secretary of State are teaming up once again to offer a Mobile DMV service in the City. It will take place at the R.P. Lumber Center on Tuesday, June 18.

The Mobile DMV is part of an effort by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office to provide some of the basic Illinois Department of Motor Vehicle services at easily accessible community sites. It’s an additional and alternative option to visiting a traditional DMV location.

This is the second time the service has been offered in Edwardsville; the first Mobile DMV took place at the Edwardsville Public Library in February. It’s expected to be offered multiple times a year in Edwardsville

“The Mobile DMV was a great convenience that was well attended earlier this year,” Mayor Art Risavy said. “We are happy to host its return to Edwardsville to offer an additional way to access Illinois Secretary of State services.”

The Mobile DMV will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the community rooms at the R.P. Lumber Center, 6289 Tiger Drive. No appointments are necessary. Services to be offered include:

New and renewal identification cards

Driver’s license renewals, duplicates or corrections

Vehicle registration sticker purchases

Real ID

Voter registration and organ and tissue donor registration (with license or ID application)

Acceptable forms of payment for the Mobile DMV will include credit and debit cards, personal checks and money orders. The Mobile DMV will not offer written or road exams. A full list of documents needed for various DMV services can be found at: www.ilsos.gov

