EDWARDSVILLE - Increased clientele and the popularity of handmade gifts have led a pair of entrepreneurs to expand their quilting business.

Located in Columbia, Warm N Cozy Quilting is owned by mother-daughter pair, Debbie Chitty and Danielle Cyvas. Their recently expanded shop located on 816 South Main Street #2 now allows them to offer more fabrics, classes, additional services like sew days, and an area for their Quilts of Valor group to create quilts for veterans.

The Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) is proud to have assisted Warm N Cozy since it opened in 2015.

SBDC Director Jo Ann Di Maggio May initially provided Chitty with business plan assistance and continues to offer resources for financing and referrals.

“The SBDC and I are ecstatic to see Warm N Cozy grow and flourish,” says Di Maggio May. “The ladies work so hard and always have their customers at the heart of every decision they make. I wish them even more success moving forward and am always here to assist and offer advice as needed.”

“Jo Ann has always been our cheerleader,” Chitty said. “She has kept in contact with us and is always there for emotional support whenever we need help.”

Chitty’s grandmother, Carol, started a tradition when she made a quilt for each grandchild when they got married. When Carol passed away, Chitty took it upon herself to learn how to quilt and keep her grandmother’s tradition alive.

Article continues after sponsor message

The first step in Chitty’s quilting journey was purchasing the book “Quilt in a Day,” by Eleanor Burns. She was determined give her daughter, Danielle, a quilt as a wedding gift, just as Grandma Carol would have.

Chitty had ignited a passion she never knew existed: a love for quilting.

She turned her hobby into a small family-owned business with the support of her business partner and daughter, who has over 20 years of experience in retail management. Cyvas’ expertise and passion for quilting fit right in with her mother’s values.

Chitty’s daughter, Sarah Neuman, works at the shop part-time, providing help with information technology, marketing and social media. Cyvas’ mother-in-law, Trish Cyvas, works part-time and plays an integral role in helping customers as well as keeping the store stocked with pre-cut fabrics.

Chitty also knows that they would not be able to run as smoothly and efficiently without the help of full-time employee, Julie Yeager. She sends monthly newsletters, organizes classes and more.

Warm N Cozy Quilting can be contacted at 618-719-2565. For more information, visit https://www.warmncozyquilting.com/. You can also find Warm N Cozy Quilting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East assists start-up ventures like Warm N Cozy Quilting as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE as a service to Illinois small businesses.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining new jobs and encouraging new investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large.

To learn about the SBDC, contact the IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE at (618) 650-2929.

More like this: