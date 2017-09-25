EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is collaborating for the second year with the Veterans Business Outreach Center in Chicago (VBOC) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) for a complimentary event bringing local business resources to support veteran entrepreneurs and small business owners.

The Veterans Road Show will hold workshops in Belleville, Bloomington and Carbondale. The Belleville event will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), Liberal Arts Complex Room 2311/2312. Allstate Insurance is a proud sponsor.

Topics will include:

Entrepreneurship For You! – Veterans Edition: introduces the concepts of small business ownership

Financing Your Small Business - U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Springfield

Kickstart Your Business! – Low-cost, no-cost ideas for improving the profitability of your existing business

“This is an opportunity veteran entrepreneurs and business owners will not want to miss,” said Jo Ann DiMaggio May, SBDC director and small business specialist. “Veteran agencies and organizations are encouraged to invite their members, as well as other business-building and networking organizations.”

There is no cost to attend this complimentary event. For details and to register, visit eventbrite.com. Sign in will begin at 8:30 a.m. the day of the event. A complimentary continental breakfast and box lunch will be served.

The Metro East SBDC assists existing companies as well as new businesses headquartered in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is a no-cost service to the community supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining jobs and encouraging capital investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large. To learn how the SBDC can help your small business, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.

