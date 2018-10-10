EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the Greater East Saint Louis Business Development Association (GEBDA) will bring local small business and government together in an open dialogue from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26. The event is set for SIUE’s East St. Louis Higher Education Campus, Building D Multipurpose Rooms 1006-1008.

The event is open to all business owners regionally, particularly St. Clair County and the East St. Louis community. It will focus on a variety of general issues concerning small business growth and development in Illinois. The topics will include:

Small Business Growth and Development Opportunities in the City of East St. Louis

Small Business Development Resources on local, state and federal levels

Opportunity Zones Benefit for Small Business and Economic Development

GEBDA and the SBDC are bringing together business owners, business professionals and local officials to encourage a positive and productive dialogue, and share resources to promote successful small business.

“This is an opportunity for all small businesses to express their needs and concerns,” said Jo Ann DiMaggio May, SBDC director and small business counselor. “The goal of this session is particularly to help minority entrepreneurs by providing a venue for honest and collaborative dialogue.”

GEBDA President Edmond Brown said, “This event will help small businesses in East St. Louis grow. There will be opportunities to connect with civic and GEBDA partners to learn about available resources.”

For more information, contact Jo Ann Di Maggio May at gdimagg@siue.edu. Registration is available online at https://conta.cc/2MSitep.

AboutGreater East Saint Louis Business Development Association (GEBDA)

GEBDA’s mission is to drive economic development, help existing businesses grow, and create jobs in the

Greater East St. Louis Community. It is bringing forward its whole self to the East St. Louis community and the St. Louis region. This event has been many months in the making, led by a talented team who are true leaders dedicated to small business’ pivotal role in the success of our entire community. We are grateful to participate in this unfolding story of unity and offering of personal, business, and community leadership talents and gifts.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE assists existing companies as well as new businesses headquartered in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is a no-cost service to the community supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining jobs and encouraging capital investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large. To learn how the SBDC can help your small business, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.

